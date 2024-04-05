3 positions Bengals don't need to prioritize in 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati is pretty well set at these positions.
Running back
Despite the departure of Joe Mixon, the Bengals appear to be solidified at running back for next season. The team brought in Zack Moss on a two-year deal to replace Mixon, and Moss could prove to be a very servicable starting-caliber back in Cincinnati.
Moss compiled 794 yards and five touchdowns on just 183 carries as a part-time starter with the Indianapolis Colts last season. He also added 197 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. With an increased role and playing alongside an extremely talented offense with the Bengals, Moss could be poised for a big season.
Behind Moss on the depth chart is second-year back Chase Brown, who had only 179 yards on 44 carries as a rookie. But, despite the pretty pedestrian stats, there are real reasons for optimism regarding what Brown showed in his first season. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry, which is a respectable number, especially for a first-year player. Plus, he showed an ability to be effective as a receiver.
Brown caught 14 passes (out of 15 targets) for 156 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. That's an average of over 11 yards per reception -- or a first down and change every time he caught the ball. That's a skill set that the Bengals should definitely tap into more in 2024.
Behind Moss and Brown, the Bengals have a pair of largely unproven backs in Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans. Those guys will likely be used sparingly, if at all, but the Bengals still seem to be pretty set in the backfield for next season.