3 positions Bengals don't need to prioritize in 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati is pretty well set at these positions.
Quarterback
This one is pretty obvious. The Bengals have their quarterback of the present -- and the future -- in Joe Burrow, who the team snagged with the top overall pick in the 2020 draft. Burrow has quickly established himself as one of the top signal-callers in the entire NFL, and the Bengals paid him like it, signing him to a five-year, $275 million deal last year.
With Burrow in place, the Bengals don't need to look to the draft for a franchise QB, and they also already have Burrow's backup in place as they brought back Jake Browning for the '24 season.
Browning had never taken a snap in the NFL prior to last season, but he was thrust into action due to Burrow's season-ending wrist injury, and he did decently.
In nine games (seven starts) for Cincinnati last season, Browning threw for 1,936 yards and 12 touchdowns (compared to seven interceptions), while completing 70 percent of his passes. In the process, he obviously proved enough to the Bengals that they decided to keep him around.
Cincinnati doesn't currently have a third quarterback on the roster, so they could potentially look to draft one with one of their picks in the latter rounds, but it's certainly not a position they need to prioritize.