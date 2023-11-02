3 positions the Bengals will regret not trading for at the deadline
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone and the Cincinnati Bengals decided to stand pat. They clearly feel that their roster is good enough to win big games so they didn't trade for anyone and are rolling with the players they have.
While the Bengals aren't the kind of team to make big, flashy trades, fans were hoping they'd have maybe added some help at the weaker positions on the roster. The 49ers got Chase Young for just a third-round pick and that's a trade Cincinnati could have made and it'd have helped their defense immensely.
There's no way to change the past, however so let's take a look at some positions the Bengals will regret not adding help at before the trade deadline.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
Interior DL
The run defense has left something to be desired in Cincinnati, as the Bengals have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards per game, according to Team Rankings. It's also pretty common knowledge that the more defensive line depth you have, the better. That makes it easier to give guys rest during the game so that everyone can come in, recharged, and wreak havoc.
The Bengals' run defense looked better against the 49ers but the Niners also had to go away from the run a little more after they fell behind by double digits. During the playoffs, the games will be closer (or at least they should be) and it'll be important to have a defense that can slow down opposing rushing attacks.