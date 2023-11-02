3 positions the Bengals will regret not trading for at the deadline
Running Back
There were a lot of questions surrounding the running back position entering the season but as soon as Joe Mixon took a pay cut, we all knew that he'd the starter. The run game finally looked decent in the Week 8 win over San Francisco, but we still have no idea who the backup running back is in case something happens to Mixon.
My guess is that Trayveon Williams would get starting reps if Mixon couldn't play but that shouldn't give anyone confidence. Williams has had just seven carries for 26 yards so far. Chase Brown, a rookie fifth-round pick, landed on IR but even before that, he did very little. Speaking of not doing much, Chris Evans continues to be ignored.
We knew that when Samaje Perine departed in free agency that the RB2 spot would be a weakness for the team so why didn't the team look to maybe add a better option there? Perine himself could have maybe been an option for the right price.
Maybe the Bengals run game has turned a corner now but what if something happens to Mixon? Who will take on his workload and lead this running back group? The Bengals missed an opportunity to add help to a position of need.