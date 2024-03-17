3 potential fits the Bengals will regret not signing in free agency
The Cincinnati Bengals have been pretty active early on in free agency as the team has made many many moves in the name of improvement. It seems like the Bengals have definitely improved in two major areas at least, with those areas being in the secondary and at the tight end spot.
Cincinnati has completely solidified -- and improved -- at tight end with a trio of signings. In addition to re-signing their two best players at the position from last season -- Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample -- the Bengals also added Mike Gesicki, who represents an obvious upgrade in the pass-catching and experience departments. The Bengals now have depth and versatility at an important position.
To solidify the secondary, the Bengals added safety Geno Stone in a deal that received rave reviews. They also brought back safety Vonn Bell to pair with Stone. That duo represents a clear upgrade over with Cincinnati had back there last season.
But, while the Bengals have made some solid signings, they've also missed out on some good players, who have signed elsewhere. Here's a look at three players who might have been good fits in Cincinnati that the Bengals could come to regret not signing.