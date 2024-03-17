3 potential fits the Bengals will regret not signing in free agency
Marquise Brown, Wide receiver
The Bengals have some uncertainty at the wide receiver spots behind top option Ja'Marr Chase. Veteran pass-catcher Tyler Boyd is a free agent and likely to sign elsewhere, as he's drawn interest from several teams.. Also, No. 2 receiver Tee Higgins requested a trade away from the team after failing to reach an agreement on a long-term extension.
Even if the team ignores Higgins' request and brings him back next season, they could still use some help at receiver, assuming Boyd isn't back, and Marquise Brown would have been a good target. Instead, he signed with a conference rival.
The Chiefs landed Brown on a very reasonable one-year deal worth up to $11 million, and he's now poised to have a big season catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.
Considering the fact that the Bengals likely plan to offer Chase a massive extension in the near future, it does make sense that the front office isn't prioritizing adding outside receivers, but Brown would have provided some good depth at the position and served as a contingency plan in case the Bengals lose both Boyd and Higgins.