3 potential fits the Bengals will regret not signing in free agency
Jordan Elliot, Defensive tackle
After losing D.J. Reader to the Detroit Lions, the Bengals could use some added depth at defensive tackle, and Jordan Elliot would have fit the bill.
Bengals fans should be familiar was Elliot, as he spent the first four years of his career in Cleveland with the Browns. He started in just four total games over his first two seasons, but that number jumped up to 31 during the past two seasons. Elliot has recorded 98 total tackles in his career thus far.
Elliott has shown some versatility, and Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack surely would have figured out a bevy of practical ways to deploy him. The fact that Elliot has spent his entire career in the AFC North would have been an added bonus, as he would potentially already be familiar with the schemes, quarterbacks and linemen on the other squads in the division. Alas, it wasn't mean to be.
The San Francisco 49ers ultimately landed Elliott on a two-year, $10 million deal, which is a very reasonable rate. The Bengals could have afforded to add him on a similar deal, and his addition would have provided the team with some added depth on the defensive line.