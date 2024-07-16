3 potential landing spots for Tee Higgins in 2025 NFL free agency
After failing to reach an agreement on a long-term extension with the Cincinnati Bengals by the deadline, wide receiver Tee Higgins is headed for free agency in 2025. Sure, the Bengals could technically try to bring him back next offseason, but they've been hesitant to lock him up on an expensive, long-term deal, and that seems unlikely to change.
When he hits the open market, there will likely be teams across the league's landscape willing to spend more for Higgins' services than the Bengals are. With that said, here's a look at three potential landing spots for Higgins in 2025 free agency.
New England Patriots
It's a new era in New England. Tom Brady is long gone, and Bill Belichick is too. The Patriots drafted who they hope is their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they'll ultimately want to make his job easier by surrounding him with weapons. The team's wide receiver room leaves a lot to be desired as currently constructed, and it remains to be seen how much Maye plays as a rookie.
But heading into his second season, Maye should be the starter unless something has gone awry with his development. At that point, adding some solid receivers for him to work with could become a priority for New England's front office, and Higgins could be an ideal addition.