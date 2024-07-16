3 potential landing spots for Tee Higgins in 2025 NFL free agency
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers lost their top two receivers this offseason, as Mike Williams signed with the New York Jets in free agency and Keenan Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears. The Chargers still have some talent at the position, and they'll have to get through the 2024 season as currently constructed (barring a trade of some sort). But next offseason they could be interested in adding a weapon, or two, for quarterback Justin Herbert, and Higgins' could be a top target in that scenario.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs have already shown that they can win at the highest level without a star receiver. But, what if they fail to repeat as Super Bowl champions in the coming campaign, or if they become unhappy with their current corps of receivers? In that case perhaps they would opt to go big game hunting next offseason, and Higgins could be an ideal target.
Higgins already has experienced playing with one of the league's top quarterbacks in Joe Burrow, and he's contributing to contending teams at a high level. Plus, by adding Higgins, not only would the Chiefs be giving Patrick Mahomes a major weapon, but they'd also be taking one away from a major conference rival.