3 potential landing spots for Tyler Boyd if he leaves Bengals in free agency
Would Boyd consider signing with a division rival?
Chicago Bears
Boyd signing with the Chicago Bears could make sense for a couple of reasons. First of all, the Bears have a ton of cap space to operate with over the offseason, so they could easily afford to give Boyd a reasonable contract, and potentially outbid other suitors if necessary.
Plus, the Bears could use another reliable receiver to complement D.J. Moore. Boyd used to be a No. 1 receiver in Cleveland, so he could likely operate as a No. 2 in Chicago. Or, the Bears could use him in the slot like the Bengals started to do after they drafted Higgins and Chase. This versatility could be beneficial in the Bears offense.
Chicago could use as many weapons as possible around their quarterback next season. We don't know for sure yet exactly who will be throwing the ball for the Bears in 2024, but it's very likely to be either projected top overall draft pick Caleb Williams or Justin Fields. Either way, having an additional experienced receiver to serve as a safety blanket of sorts would be wise.
The Bears project to be a major player in free agency given all of their cap space, so keep an eye on Chicago as a potential landing spot for Boyd.