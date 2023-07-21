3 potential surprise cuts in Bengals training camp
The Cincinnati Bengals kick off training camp on Wednesday, July 26, and play their first preseason game on August 11. Along the way, they'll discover players who they didn't realize they needed while also cutting ties with players they thought they did need.
Let's take a look at three potential cut candidates for the Bengals in training camp.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
3. Tarell Basham
While Basham was signed this offseason, it wouldn't be a surprise if he was cut given how much depth the Bengals have on their defensive line. The starters are for sure going to be Trey Hendrickson, B.J. Hill, D.J. Reader, and Sam Hubbard and then the team probably keeps six or seven other defensive linemen on the roster.
Diving into that further, it's a near-guarantee that Myles Murphy makes the team given he was a first-round pick. It's also a safe assumption that Joseph Ossai, Josh Tupou, and Zach Carter make the team. That's when things start to get trickier for Basham to make the team, as he'll be competing with eight other guys for the final three spots.
Yes, Basham was signed this offseason but the Bengals know guys like Cam Sample, Jay Tufele, and Jeff Gunter better. All three of those guys were on the team last year and know how to play decently in this defense. We don't know that about Basham yet. If he doesn't adapt, he could be a surprise cut candidate for the Bengals this summer.