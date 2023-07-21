3 potential surprise cuts in Bengals training camp
2. Stanley Morgan Jr.
It'd be sad if Stanley Morgan Jr. didn't make the team but it's a real possibility this summer. The Bengals, unlike the past few years, have a lot of depth at wide receiver and that makes Morgan, who has been with the Bengals since he went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2019, expendable.
We know that Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins are making the 53-man roster. That's non-negotiable.
If the team carries just six receivers, the other three spots will likely go to Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones, and Andrei Iosivas. If the Bengals opt to keep seven receivers, Morgan could be in play for the seventh and final spot but if someone like Kwamie Lassiter II outplays him this summer (and he's capable of doing so), Morgan could be on the outside looking in.
Morgan has been a terrific special teams contributor during his time in Cincinnati so it'd be sad to lose him but the team might have to cut ties with him this summer.