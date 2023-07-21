3 potential surprise cuts in Bengals training camp
1. Sidney Jones IV
The Bengals signed Jones this offseason to add depth to their secondary but they might not end up keeping him around. While the Bengals didn't bring back Eli Apple, they drafted D.J. Turner in the second round and also added D.J. Ivey in the seventh round and he could work his way into a roster spot.
If Ivey ends up making the roster, it'll likely be at the expense of Jones. The former second-round pick out of Washington is on his fifth team in five years and usually, that's not a good thing when that's the case.
Jones has experience in the league and that's why he'll likely be kept over Ivey but if the seventh-round rookie makes enough of an impression while Jones disappoints, don't be surprised if the journeyman cornerback is sent packing before the season even begins.
Basham and Jones were two players that the Cincinnati Bengals signed as depth pieces but if those two guys are outplayed by some of the younger guys, they're certainly expendable. As for Morgan, he's proven himself to be a solid piece for this team but unfortunately, that might not be enough for him to stick around this year.