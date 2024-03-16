3 potential Tee Higgins landing spots that are officially off the table after free agency
Tennessee Titans
The Titans are in a similar spot as the Bears. There was some buzz that they could try to snag Higgins to give quarterback Will Levis another big-time threat alongside DeAndre Hopkins.
Well, the Titans did land another weapon for Levis, it just wasn't Higgins. Tennessee landed Calvin Ridley via trade with the Jacksonville Jaguar, and they now have a dynamic one-two punch in Ridley and Hopinks to help out the relatively inexperienced Levis.
Ridley is coming off of the second 1,000-plus yard season of his career, and the Titant rewarded him with an enormous four-year contract as a result. After the major investment that they made in Ridley, it's doubtful that they'll also pursure Higgins.
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons made a major upgrade at the quarterback position by landing Kirk Cousins in free agency, and they're looking to load up around him. They did that by signing Darnell Mooney to a three-year, $39 million contract.
Mooney had 2,179 receiving yards and ten touchdowns over his first four seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, and now he and Drake London will be the top two receivers in Atlanta. The Falcons also traded quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for receiver Rondale Moore.
After those moves, it seems like the Falcons are pretty set at receiver, and thus unlikely to dive into a Higgins trade.