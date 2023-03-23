3 quarterback prospects the Bengals should entertain as backups
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is and will be Joe Burrow for a very long time. However, building the QB room in case of emergency scenarios is not a bad idea. Brandon Allen is a very likable player on the team, but as we've seen when it's time for him to take snaps, the drop-off is drastic.
Nobody the Bengals entertain as a backup will be on Burrow's level, but look at what the 49ers have accomplished while going through multiple signal-callers and producing with all of them. Due to unprecedented circumstances, you never know when your starting quarterback could go down or be out a week.
Adding talent behind Burrow is not a bad idea. Brandon Allen is currently a free agent so Cincinnati really doesn't have a backup quarterback, as of this writing. Even if Allen returns to the team or the Bengals sign someone else to be the backup, these quarterback prospects could be worth drafting to mentor as a future backup to Joe Burrow.
Here are three rookie prospects the Bengals could entertain in the NFL draft.
3. Tanner Morgan (Minnesota)
Tanner Morgan is a veteran signal-caller in the college sense. He spent six years at the University of Minnesota playing under P.J. Fleck and had some very successful years in the Big Ten. In 2019 he broke the single-season passing yards (3,253) and passing touchdowns (30) records for the university.
He went 18 consecutive games with a touchdown pass and had a true leadership mentality. Cincinnati doesn't need an All-Pro QB. They need guys with high IQs, who understand the game, can push Joe Burrow in practice and can gel with him so they can feed off of each other's ideas, reps, and competitive nature.
Morgan would be a great piece in that aspect. He has played against some of the best defenses in the country year after year. Some of the best defensive back and pass-rushing prospects stemming from Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Penn State, and Michigan State, and of which are currently in the NFL. That experience goes a long way as a backup QB.
The Draft Network gave Morgan a seventh-round grade, which is the perfect time for Cincinnati take a chance on developing a backup quarterback behind Joe Burrow.