3 quarterback prospects the Bengals should entertain as backups
2. Clayton Tune (Houston)
Clayton Tune is an interesting late-round prospect coming out of Houston. A 6'3", 23-year old senior who has many accolades at the university, Tune could flat-out put up numbers at Houston in the American conference.
He was fifth nationally in passing yards per game his senior year, third nationally in passing touchdowns, and set the single-season record in the American conference with 40. Pro Football Focus graded him a 92.0, which according to Houston Athletics, was second best QB grading him in the entire country.
When you look at Tune's numbers, you could wonder why he isn't projected to go higher. Well already being 23 and having some relatability issues with the NFL level could be part of the problem. He's projected as a fifth-round pick by The Draft Network, for what it's worth.
However, having Tune as a backup QB could be a threat to showcase his skillset if he ever gets a chance on the field to take reps, which could lead to a job somewhere else outside of Cincinnati.