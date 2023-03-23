3 quarterback prospects the Bengals should entertain as backups
1. Max Duggan (TCU)
Max Duggan came out of nowhere and went from a starter to a backup, and then back to a starter for TCU in 2022, and he exceeded everybody's expectations. Duggan went on to have a Heisman-level season and was a finalist. He not only led TCU to their first-ever College Football Playoff, but he defeated Michigan and got his team to the National Championship.
The only reason Duggan is mocked as a late-round selection is because of how scouts view his upside. However, as we've seen many times, that does not necessarily define the signal-caller you will be in the NFL.
Duggan is a story of hard work and dedication and would be a great prospect for the Bengals to consider as the backup to Burrow. He could learn, grow as a player, and eventually get a nod elsewhere.
Last season for TCU, Max Duggan threw for 3.698 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. He added over 400 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Duggan has a similar build and play style to Josh Allen, he just does not have the arm strength and accuracy of Allen.
The Draft Network has him as a fifth-round draft pick.