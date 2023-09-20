3 quarterbacks the Bengals could bring in amidst Joe Burrow's injury
What if Joe Burrow misses time?
The Cincinnati Bengals' worst fear came to life when Joe Burrow limped off the field after a 27-24 loss and another 0-2 start. Now not only are the Bengals winless through their first two games but their quarterback -- who happens to be the highest-paid player in the league -- is injured and his status for Week 3 and beyond is uncertain.
If Burrow ends up missing time, it'll likely be Jake Browning taking over at quarterback while Burrow is out. One would think that the team might bring in a veteran quarterback though, especially if Burrow ends up on IR.
Let's take a look at three potential quarterback options for the Bengals should Burrow have to go on IR and miss at least four games. I want to reiterate here that I know none of these options are super exciting but when you have a quarterback like Joe Burrow, basically anyone else is going to be a disappointment.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
3. Colt McCoy
McCoy turned 37 years old earlier this month and is currently without an NFL team after the Arizona Cardinals cut him before the season. The Cardinals cut McCoy despite Kyler Murray not being healthy, which made people think that they truly were tanking for Caleb Williams.
That being said, McCoy is available and he's an experienced vet in the league. A former third-round pick by the Browns in 2010, McCoy has started 36 games for four different teams. Last year, he filled in for Murray for four games and threw for 780 yards, one touchdown, and three touchdowns.
McCoy was reportedly contacted by the New York Jets after they lost Aaron Rodgers for the season, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. He's probably not going to be a massive upgrade for the Bengals offense but he's an experienced vet and could potentially help mentor Browning if nothing else.