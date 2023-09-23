3 Rams who could play a hand in dropping the Bengals to 0-3
- Aaron Donald is a wrecking ball
- Puka Nacua is emerging as a legitimate threat
- Watch out for Byron Young!
Byron Young
Another rookie makes this list of players who can ruin Bengals fans' Monday Night, this time on the defensive side of the ball. Byron Young was taken by Los Angeles in the third round of the 2023 draft, finishing his senior year at Tennessee with 7.0 sacks, 12 TFLs, and 37 total tackles, and is looking like a quality pickup for the Rams through his first two games.
Right now, he is the only Ram to record a sack (or at least half a sack) in both of their games this season, leads the team in QB hits and has pressured the opposing quarterback seven times already. Truthfully, he might even be a bigger threat at getting to the quarterback than Donald is. While the line is distracted with keeping the 10-year veteran at bay, Byron Young poses a blitzing threat from the outside linebacker position.
Aside from Burrow's lingering calf injury, Los Angeles' pass rush is what worries me most heading into Monday night, and Young already seems to have a huge role in this unit. Hopefully, the coaching staff does their homework and doesn't let this guy fly under the radar while they worry about stopping Donald from having a dominant performance.