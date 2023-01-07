3 Ravens players that could make Week 18 difficult for the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 with playoff seeding on the line. The last time these two teams met up, the Ravens bested the Bengals on Sunday Night Football, but Baltimore has imploded over the past few months. Both teams have clinched playoff berths entering the final game of the season.
Bengals fans are all too familiar with the Ravens and their roster of talent. Here are three Ravens players who are looking to make this Week 18 matchup a tricky one for Cincinnati.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
Marlon Humphrey
With three picks on the year, Marlon Humphrey has proven that he's a ball-hawk and able to swing momentum in a game. Humphrey is an all-around talented player, indicated by his 78.1 PFF grade. He's great in coverage, notching a 77.3 grade from PFF.
Humphrey had a nice matchup against the Bengals back in Week 5, finishing the game with a 71.2 PFF grade. He did allow four receptions in that one but they went for 30 yards total. The Bengals weren't quite the powerhouse that they are now though so Humphrey doesn't feel as scary this time around.
Mark Andrews
Bengals fans know all too well what kind of damage Mark Andrews can do when the football is in his hands. Andrews had eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' Week 5 win over Cincinnati and even though the Bengals defenders knew where Lamar Jackson was going with the football late in the game, they still couldn't slow Andrews down.
On the year, Andrews has 73 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns. Tyler Huntley starting instead of Jackson has made Andrews less scary but he did have a nine-catch performance last week while collecting 100 yards.
If Anthony Brown is the quarterback this week, Andrews shouldn't be daunting. Huntley clearly knows how to look Andrews' way but can the Bengals slow him down and force him to throw to another player? That'll be the key.
Justin Houston
We didn't get much of an opportunity to see how the new right tackle would hold up for the Bengals considering the game didn't finish. This week, as bad as the Ravens are offensively, their defense can get to the quarterback. Justin Houston is a terrifying player this week with that weakness on the right side of the o-line.
Houston has 9.0 sacks on the year but hasn't had a sack since Week 11. He's been on a sack drought as of recently so let's hope that continues this week and he doesn't even get close to Joe Burrow.