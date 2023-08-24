3 reasons to be excited about the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals
- The best receiving trio in the nation returns for at least one more year.
- This Bengals roster is one of the most athletic in the league.
- The pass-rushing group looks stacked.
If you are a Cincinnati Bengals fan, you are excited for the 2023 season. That is a given. Your team has one of the league's most exciting young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow. De-facto General Manager Duke Tobin has assembled a roster built to challenge at the sharp end of the season. And, to top it off, your Head Coach, Zac Taylor, managed to retain both of his talented coordinators.
All those reasons are pretty obvious. Surely that should be enough for anybody?
Well, we're here to tell you that things are even better than that. Here are three more reasons why Who Dey nation should be buzzing for NFL kickoff weekend.
Top receiving trio in the nation
The holy trinity have returned. Despite all the outside noise, there was never a real expectation that Tee Higgins wouldn't suit up in stripes this year. Once again, he, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd will form one of the most prolific receiving groups in the NFL.
Unfortunately, it does appear this season will be their last together. Boyd is in the last year of his four-year deal and will be approaching 30 at the start of next season. The Bengals have already drafted his likely successor in the slot, Charlie Jones.
Even retaining Higgins could be tricky. The Bengals will have the franchise tag to play with next year, but it will be a last resort and would likely end up with Higgins not attending some training camp. Fitting Higgins, Chase and Burrow under the cap while paying 50 other guys won't be straightforward.
That shouldn't take away from what the Bengals' fans can look forward to this year. Having that array of attacking weapons and a top three quarterback in the league means fireworks are all but guaranteed. This will be a high-powered offensive machine, potentially a record-breaking one.