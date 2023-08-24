3 reasons to be excited about the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals
- The best receiving trio in the nation returns for at least one more year.
- This Bengals roster is one of the most athletic in the league.
- The pass-rushing group looks stacked.
Deep at the pass-rushing spots
The Bengals had the fourth-fewest sacks in the NFL last season. Trey Hendrickson's production in that area took a step back as he battled some injury issues. It was clear the Bengals had to address the position in the offseason.
They did so by adding Clemson pass rusher Myles Murphy. He recorded 36 career sacks for the Tigers and should be able to initially make an impact from the bench. The biggest boost for the defensive line has been the flashes shown in preseason so far.
Joseph Ossai may have made a big mistake at the end of the Bengals playoff run in 2022, but before that, he was starting to find a groove. Per PFF, he recorded 32 pressures, 20 of which were in the season's last six games.
The rest of the depth will come from a combination of Cam Sample, Tarell Basham, and Jeffrey Gunter. One surprise name so far in the preseason has been Raymond Johnson III. He has recorded two sacks and a PFF pash rush grade of 91.4. The fact that he may not make the final 53 proves how deep the defensive end spot runs.