3 reasons why Bengals fans shouldn't panic after 0-2 start
- Been there, done that
- Easier schedule
- Offense will figure it out
The Cincinnati Bengals dropped Sunday's hard-fought divisional game to the Baltimore Ravens 27-24 after not being able to get a stop late in the game, along with stagnant endings in the red zone throughout the game.
However, despite the 0-2 start, Bengals fans need to just sit back and relax because the season isn't defined after Week 2.
There is a lot of football left, and if we know anything about Joe Burrow and the Bengals, they have always responded to adversity and came out better on the other side of it. Here are three reasons why fans shouldn't panic after 0-2 start.
All stats and player personnel courtesy of Pro Football Reference*
3. Started 0-2 last season
The Bengals were in the exact same predicament last season after a bad Week 1 performance against the Steelers and then followed it up with a loss to the Cowboys with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback. Regardless of starting 0-2, the Bengals still finished with 12 wins, winning 12 out of their last 14.
As frustrating as it is to watch poor football to start the season, we have to realize Burrow didn't have much of a training camp or preseason with his calf strain.
The Bengals also have some new faces across the defensive secondary and at tight end. It takes time to really sync and gel. Some teams pick it up quicker than others, and the Bengals aren't one of those teams. At the same time, you don't want to be the team that peaks too early.
Teams should be playing their best football in the winter months between December and January, which over the last two seasons the Bengals have done. It's a long season, and every loss is vital, but the Bengals still have a Super Bowl-level roster and have faced hardship and adversity before. This isn't new, and they'll be just fine.