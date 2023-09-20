3 reasons why Bengals fans shouldn't panic after 0-2 start
- Been there, done that
- Easier schedule
- Offense will figure it out
2. Favorable upcoming schedule
Cincinnati has a realistic chance if they can turnaround some of the poor play and mechanical errors to enter the bye week in Week 7 with a 4-2 record. Yes, fire off four straight wins.
Cincinnati will have an electric primetime game coming up this week against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Cincinnati, then follow that up with a trip to Tennessee to meet the Titans, the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, right before the Bengals enter their bye week.
Now these teams aren't slouches and will present some struggles. All four of these teams are teams the Bengals are more than capable of handling if they play true Bengals-style football and can find those explosive plays that they simply haven't been able to find throughout the first two weeks.
If Cincinnati can enter the bye 4-2, Bengals fans would take that at this very point, and it would give them some clear momentum going into a bye week that will give them long preparation for the San Francisco 49ers, who they will meet in Week 8.