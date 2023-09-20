3 reasons why Bengals fans shouldn't panic after 0-2 start
- Been there, done that
- Easier schedule
- Offense will figure it out
1. Offense hasn't come close to reaching its peak
Cincinnati’s offense hasn't looked in sync, to say the least, and after the last two seasons, nothing should steer you in the direction of thinking that with the overall talent they have at their disposal, they won't figure it out. The Bengals offense has managed to only score 20 points in two games. Both of the offense's touchdowns came from Burrow's passes to Tee Higgins in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Ravens.
This isn't 2021 or 2022. Teams know the Bengals. They understand their identity and grasp what they are trying to do offensively, especially the Browns and Ravens who are divisional opponents and see them twice a year.
Both the Ravens and Browns did a great job at playing soft coverage keeping the offense in front of them. This limits the ability for that home run ball that fans were yelling at their TV for Burrow to throw. They also did a great job mixing in different schematic blitzes that force Burrow to release the ball quickly, which also limits the deep ball and often forces a check down.
Once Brian Callahan and the offense can work through these kinks and come up with schemes, motion sets, and other offensive advantages the offense will reach it's ability, and the playmakers will start making plays like the last two seasons.
Joe Burrow, Mike Hilton, and Zac Taylor have told the fanbase to remain patient, and after what they have accomplished the last two years, why wouldn't you believe what they are preaching? As Aaron Rodgers once said, "Relax."