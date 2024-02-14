3 Reasons Why Bengals Would Be Smart To Use Franchise Tag on Tee Higgins
The move makes a ton of sense.
1. Tee Higgins is good
Not every reason has to be complicated. Since the Bengals drafted Higgins in the 2nd round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the receiver has put up over 3,600 yards on 257 catches. He's gone over 1,000 in two of his four seasons, and scored at least five touchdowns each year – and most of that's with Ja'Mar Chase, who's been on the roster with Higgins for three of those four seasons. It's rare to get that level of WR1 production out of your WR2, and with NFL windows being as volatile as they are, there's an argument to be made that dealing with rosters should really be more of a year-by-year exercise, instead of being as heavily focused on longer stretches of time. Together, Burrow and Chase are great; add in Higgins and they're one of the more unstoppable offenses in football. Having Higgins on the field while everyone's contract stills allows for it is a lesson in not overthinking things too much.