3 recent Bengals draft picks who got cut
Roster cuts are underway across the NFL and these former Cincinnati Bengals draft picks were on the wrong side of the front office decisions for their respective teams.
Hakeem Adeniji
We'll start with a Bengals player. Adeniji was a sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft out of Kansas and was thrown to the deep end of the pool as a rookie, playing 165 snaps at left tackle that year, according to PFF. In 2021, he played all 555 of his snaps at right guard and performed poorly. Last year, he played 156 snaps at right tackle and did not look good there either.
The former Jayhawk is certainly someone the Bengals could bring back on the practice squad but that's assuming he clears waivers. His starting experience at three different positions on the offensive line might appeal to another team.
Jeff Gunter
Unfortunately for Gunter, the Bengals had too much depth on their defensive line and that didn't bode well for him. The former seventh-round pick out of Coastal Carolina played in double-digit games for the Bengals as a rookie but was a healthy scratch down the stretch. He's the first member of the Bengals' 2022 draft class not to make the team.
This summer, despite playing well, Gunter was on the outside looking in when the final roster was put together. Hopefully, the team can keep him on their practice squad.
Michael Jordan
With their fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Michael Jordan out of Ohio State. He spent two years in Cincinnati, mostly playing left guard but not doing so very well. He was waived by the Bengals ahead of the 2021 season and the Panthers scooped him up. They cut him ahead of the roster cut deadline.
Jordan spent the past two years in Carolina and did not fare well there. He only played 54 snaps this past season and finished with a PFF grade of 32.5. Yikes.
Maybe another team takes a chance on Jordan but he's proven that he's a liability on the offensive line.