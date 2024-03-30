3 recent draft picks the Cincinnati Bengals nailed, 3 they whiffed on
Nailed: Ja'Marr Chase, Wide receiver -- 5th overall pick in 2021
The fact that John Ross didn't pan out in Cincinnati didn't stop the Bengals from selecting another receiver in the top 10 just a few years later. This time though, things worked out much better for the Bengals.
In his first three seasons in Cincinnati, Ja'Marr Chase has established himself as a top target for Burrow, and also as one of the best receivers in the entire NFL. Chase eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons and tallied 29 total touchdowns. He was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, and he has already made the Pro Bowl three times. He was also Second Team All Pro in 2021.
The Bengals are widely expected to sign Chase to a massive extension, either this offseason or next, and understandably so. They nailed the pick, and now they want to keep him in black-and-orange for as long as possible.
Whiffed: Billy Price, Center -- 21st overall pick in 2018
The Bengals used their first round pick in 2018 on center Billy Price, but if they could have that pick back, they'd probably go in a different direction. Price played three seasons in Cincinnati, and he showed some promise as a rookie when he started in 10 games. Unfortunately, things went south from there. Price started in just nine games over the next two seasons, and the Bengals declined his fourth-year option after the 2020 season. That's just not the type of results you want from a first round pick.
Price started 15 games for the New York Giants in 2021 and 11 games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. He spent the 2023 season on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.