3 recent draft picks the Cincinnati Bengals nailed, 3 they whiffed on
Nailed: Jessie Bates, Safety -- 54th overall pick in 2018
The Bengals snagged safety Jessie Bates late in the second round in 2018, and he went on to hold down a starting safety spot in Cincinnati for the next half-decade. Bates played in virtually every game during his five seasons with the Bengals and he was extremely productive, as he totaled 479 tackles and 14 interceptions during his time with the team.
Bates was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020, and then again last season, but unfortunately for fans in Cincinnati, his most recent nod came as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, as he signed with them in free agency last offseason and proceeded to author a stellar season.
Whiffed: Jake Fischer, Offensive tackle -- 53rd overall pick in 2015
The Bengals looked to bolster the offensive line when they selected Jake Fischer in the second round in 2015, but the results were underwhelming. Fischer played four seasons in Cincinnati, but he started in just 12 total games and played in less than 30 percent of all available offensive snaps in three of his four seasons.
Fischer hit free agency in 2019, and that's basically where his NFL story ends. He has never appeared in another game for any team since he left Cincinnati. If the Bengals had a redo on this pick, they probably look elsewhere.