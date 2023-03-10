3 right tackle options for the Bengals in 2023 free agency
Free agency kicks off on Monday, March 13th with the legal tampering period and the Cincinnati Bengals would be foolish not to look into upgrading the right tackle. La'el Collins might not be the answer at right tackle moving forward so why not try to find a better option in free agency?
If the Bengals do opt to find Collins' replacement in free agency, who are three potential names for them to target? Let's take a look.
Grades, analysis, and contract projections courtesy of PFF
3. Jermaine Eluemunor
One of the more affordable but effective options in free agency would be Jermaine Eluemunor, who is coming off his first full season as a starter. Here's what PFF had to say about him when ranking the top 100 free agents this spring.
"From Week 7 through the end of the season, Eluemunor's 83.1 pass-blocking grade ranked fourth among right tackles, with his 4.0% pressure rate allowed on true pass sets (2.0 seconds or more, straight dropback, screens/play action removed) also the fourth-best mark at the position."- PFF
Eluemunor is projected to earn a two-year deal worth $7.5 million but I'd be shocked if he earned that little. He's no longer a "best-kept secret" and could end up earning something closer to what Spotrac projects (three years, $16.8 million with an annual salary of $5.6 million).
Either contract is one that the Bengals can afford to spend and while Eluemunor didn't have great numbers in 2021, he showed last season that he can hold his own at right tackle. Why not take a flier on the former Raider?