3 right tackle options for the Bengals in 2023 free agency
2. Jawaan Taylor
The two best right tackle options won't be nearly as affordable as Jermaine Eluemunor and that's evident when looking at Jawaan Taylor's contract projection. PFF says he'll earn a four-year deal worth $64 million with an annual salary of $16 million.
"Taylor had a career year as a pass protector, earning his highest pass-blocking grade with a 76.4 mark that landed him in the top 25 among tackles on the year. Taylor allowed pressure on just 2.5% of dropbacks, the third-lowest mark among tackles in the NFL, though quarterback Trevor Lawrence's lightning-quick 2.51-second average time to throw certainly helped. "- PFF
As the blurb above touches on, however, Taylor is coming off his best season in pass-blocking. It's worth noting that Trevor Lawrence got the ball out a lot quicker than Joe Burrow did, however, so that is something to keep in mind. Burrow tends to hold onto the ball longer to try and make something happen.
Taylor is projected to earn less from Spotrac, as they project the former Jaguars right tackle to earn a four-year deal worth $56 million and $14 million annually. This would be the preferred contract for the Bengals but even if it's the slightly higher one, the team should still pull the trigger on him. He'd be an upgrade over Collins, that's for sure.