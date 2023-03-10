3 right tackle options for the Bengals in 2023 free agency
1. Mike McGlinchey
The top right tackle available in free agency is Mike McGlinchey, who is going to be a popular target for teams needing right tackle help. McGlinchey is coming off his best season as a starting right tackle and it doesn't feel as though the 49ers will be able to keep him.
"McGlinchey hasn't quite lived up to his top-10 pick billing coming out of the 2018 NFL Draft, but he is a quality starter at right tackle who has returned to form after suffering a torn quadriceps in 2021. He's dealt with various minor injuries over the years but has done well to avoid missing much time overall. "- PFF
The injuries could be worrisome, as the Bengals had their fair share of that on their o-line this past season. McGlinchey stayed healthy in 2022 though and looked the part of a franchise right tackle, shining bright as a run-blocker.
McGlinchey is projected to earn a four-year deal worth $62 million and $15.5 million annually, which is actually less than what Jawaan Taylor is projected to earn. Spotrac says he's projected to earn a four-year $59 million deal with $14.8 million annually. Either of these deals makes sense for a guy looking to become a team's franchise right tackle and the Bengals should do whatever they can to make this guy their future franchise starter.