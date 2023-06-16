3 rookies who will make an immediate impact for the Bengals in 2023
Myles Murphy
The Clemson product's situation is similar to Brown's, in the sense that the edge rusher has not been given the starter role, but will still have more than enough opportunities to prove he has what it takes at the next level.
Although he has Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson starting at defensive edge over him-- and the likelihood of him leapfrogging either of them and snatching away that starter role is low-- Lou Anarumo has shown to be very experimental and flexible with his defensive line rotations, especially in times of injury.
In three seasons playing for the Tigers, Murphy put together 18.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, 116 total tackles, and six forced fumbles. Murphy has shown he can be dominant at the collegiate level, and I'm confident that he'll bring that into his professional career.
While he may not start right away, he will get playing time, and, down the road, the AFC North might just get another elite edge rusher with the first name 'Myles'.