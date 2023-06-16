3 rookies who will make an immediate impact for the Bengals in 2023
Jordan Battle
As someone who has called this pick the best selection the Bengals made this whole draft dozens and dozens of times over, Jordan Battle might just be better than we think. Nick Scott, former safety for the Los Angeles Rams who the Bengals signed this off-season for some veteran presence in an otherwise young and decimated safety room, has sung his praises for the rookie and especially his understanding of the game.
Other veterans like Michael Thomas and Mike Hilton have also done the same for the former Crimson Tide safety.
This can be attributed to Battle's experience coming into the NFL, as he started nearly four full years for the most decorated school in all of college football. It's why he understands the game better than most rookies, why he has that confidence, and why he's able to communicate effectively and keep up with seasoned vets.
The Bengals made a great pick here, and even if he does start the season behind Scott and Dax Hill, I doubt they'll just leave him on the bench the whole season.
Lou Anarumo will find a place for the third-round pick, you can be sure of that. Whether it be in certain formations or situations, the Alabama product will see the field on defense from Week 1, even if he's not a solidified starter, and make a positive impact on the team.
If I had to put money on any one of these rookies to do that, it'd probably be Battle.