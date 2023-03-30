3 running back prospects Bengals can draft to replace Samaje Perine
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
If the Bengals are looking to add a running back in the later rounds who could become their future RB1, Auburn's Tank Bigsby could be at the top of their list.
During his three seasons at Auburn, Bigbsy looked like a superstar with the ball in his hands. With a skill set that is made for the NFL, he could quickly make an impact at the next level.
As Bigsby arrived to Auburn in 2020, he quickly carved out a role on the offensive side of the ball. While appearing in 10 games during his freshman season, he rushed for 834 yards and five touchdowns on 138 carries.
In year two, Bigsby once again looked elite on the Tigers offense. While playing in 13 games, he posted the best numbers of his collegiate career. In total, he rushed for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, he added 21 receptions for 184 receiving yards.
This past season, Bigsby once again posted strong numbers, even as the Auburn offense struggled at times. In his final season, he carried the ball 179 times, rushing for 970 yards and 10 touchdowns. Through the air, he added a career-high 30 receptions for 180 receiving yards.
At times during his college career, Bigbsy was held back due to the talent around him. By joining this Bengals offense, that would no longer be the case. Playing in an offense headlined by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Taylor Boyd, and Mixon, Bigsby could regularly have the opportunity to make plays.
Based on his production in college, he fits the mold of what this team could look for at running back.