3 Seahawks who could give Bengals nightmares in Week 6
- 'Hawks sack leader could cause Jonah Williams issues
- Bengals young secondary will be face a difficult task
- A first-round selection that has burst onto the scene
The Cincinnati Bengals got their season back on track last week with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals. This week, they face off against another opponent from the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks.
With the bye around the corner, if the Bengals can chalk up another win, it will reignite hopes of finishing atop the AFC North. The Seahawks will not be an easy opponent. After an initial stumble against the Rams in Week 1, they have won three on the bounce.
Let's look at the three players most likely to give the Bengals a headache come Sunday afternoon.
3. Uchenna Nwosu
Since arriving from the Los Angeles Chargers, Uchenna Nwosu has become Seattle's most productive pass rusher. Per Pro Football Reference, he was joint sack leader in 2022 with 9.5 and has chalked up two so far this year.
Nwosu splits his time between both sides of the defense and lines up predominantly as an outside linebacker. His speed from wide was on full display in Week 4 against the Giants, where he caused plenty of disruption.
This style of pass rusher is likely to stress a Bengals offensive line that has struggled early in the season. Both Orlando Brown Jr. and Jonah Williams have looked uncomfortable dealing with rushers attacking their outside shoulder.
The Bengals coaching staff will also be keenly aware of how many problems stunts have caused them. Nwosu is athletic enough to move around the line of scrimmage to find a gap. While Joe Burrow looked more mobile in the pocket, the Bengals will need to keep him fairly clean to enjoy similar success to last week.