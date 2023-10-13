3 Seahawks who could give Bengals nightmares in Week 6
- 'Hawks sack leader could cause Jonah Williams issues
- Bengals young secondary will be face a difficult task
- A first-round selection that has burst onto the scene
2. D.K. Metcalf
Despite D.K. Metcalf missing practice early in the week, he is set to play through a rib injury and suit up against the Bengals. Metcalf leads the Seahawks in receiving with 268 yards and two touchdowns. But he is yet to truly explode, with only one game where he has gone over 100 yards.
If the Bengals can keep him under that marker once more, they will feel confident that the defense will have sufficiently restricted the 'Hawks to ensure victory. The problem is, this is an inexperienced Bengals secondary. With Chidobe Awuzie still an injury worry with a back issue, D.J. Turner is likely to face off against Metcalf.
Turner had an up-and-down game against the Cardinals. While he displayed some good speed and physical tackling, there were also examples of him getting beat deep and being over-zealous at times. Metcalf will look to use his size advantage to bully Turner in what is set to be an intriguing battle.
1. Devon Witherspoon
Seahawks first-round selection Devon Witherspoon announced himself to the league in spectacular fashion in Week 4 with a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Giants.
Witherspoon had been shifted into a slot role, and the move proved inspired. Per Pro Football Focus, he recorded four pressures, including two sacks and three defensive stops. In coverage, he only allowed 19 receiving yards on three targets.
The position makes the most of Witherspoon's aggression and playmaking ability. It will be something that Joe Burrow will need to be acutely aware of. We saw Burrow fail to identify Geno Stone in zone coverage for Baltimore, and you can expect Witherspoon to have his eyes on Burrow looking to jump routes and get a takeaway.
Not only that, but the offensive line and running backs will need to identify when the 'Hawks are bringing Witherspoon on the blitz. He has the speed to be in the backfield in an instant and could blow up Burrow if not properly managed.