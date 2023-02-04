3 Senior Bowls prospects for Bengals fans to keep an eye on
The 2023 Senior Bowl takes place on Saturday, February 4 and Cincinnati Bengals fans will be more interested in it this year since they won't be looking forward to the Super Bowl. The Senior Bowl gives draft nerds a chance to watch the top prospects in college football play against each other in an actual game.
Who are some senior bowl prospects for Bengals fans to keep an eye on?
Cody Mauch, OT (North Dakota State)
One of the most popular prospects during the Senior Bowl festivities has been Cody Mauch and he'd be someone who could make a lot of sense with the Bengals. Plus, it's not like the Bengals don't have experience with drafting an offensive lineman out of North Dakota State, as Mauch's teammate Cordell Volson joined the stripes in the fourth round last year and went on to start at left guard.
Much like Volson, despite playing tackle, Mauch could be a candidate to move inside to guard. If the Bengals like what they see from Mauch, he could either be put at left guard in plae of Volson or maybe he's decent enough to start at one of the two tackle spots. He played left tackle for the Bison so it'd be a position he's familiar with.
Luke Musgrave, TE (Oregon State)
There have been plenty of mock drafts that tie the Bengals to a tight end in the first round and that's because the team currently doesn't have any tight ends under contract. Hayden Hurst might end up being too expensive for the Bengals to keep, Drew Sample might not deserve a second contract, and the other names wouldn't be starters anyway.
That's why Luke Musgrave might be a name that Bengals fans want to familiarize themselves with.
A knee injury prevented Musgrave from missing all but two games in 2022 but the Oregon State tight end was a monster in the two games that he was active for. He racked up 11 catches for 169 yards during that time and would have probably been an easy first-round pick had he stayed healthy.
The knee injury might scare teams off but as you can see from the clip above, Musgrave is looking good. As I said earlier, make sure you familiarize yourself with this guy because he might just be who Cincinnati drafts in the first round.
Daiyan Henley, LB (Washington State)
If Germaine Pratt leaves, the Bengals will need a new starting linebacker and Daiyan Henley could be that guy. Henley is an intriguing prospect because he used to play wide receiver and now plays linebacker, so you can imagine how solid he is in coverage against speedy guys.
Even if Pratt returns, the Bengals might not extend Logan Wilson this offseason and that means they might need another starting linebacker down the road. Plus, you can never have too much depth at a key position like linebacker.
The Senior Bowl kicks off at 2:30 on February 4.