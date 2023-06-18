3 significant questions for Bengals at offensive line
Will the OL finally be a strength and not a weakness?
The Cincinnati Bengals have continued to work at improving their offensive line. The final straw for the organization was seeing the o-line get worked by the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, costing the Stripes a shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.
That's why last offseason, the Bengals didn't mess around when it came to building their offensive line. First, they signed Alex Cappa minutes into the legal tampering period of free agency. After that, they agreed to terms with Ted Karras. Weeks later, La'el Collins joined the team.
Fast forward one year later and Jonah Williams is going to move from left tackle to right tackle while Orlando Brown Jr. was signed to be the newest left tackle of the team. It was a huge move from a team that isn't prone to making huge moves.
As we inch closer to the season, here are three questions Bengals fans still have about the o-line.
3. Will Orlando Brown Jr. be the difference?
As mentioned previously, signing Brown wasn't a very Bengals-like move but hey, we're in a new era of Bengals football and these are now the type of moves the franchise is going to be expected to make if they want to win a Super Bowl.
Brown has had an interesting career after being a third-round pick by the Ravens in 2018. Following the 2020 season, Brown was upset that the Ravens wanted him to play right tackle and the Chiefs traded for him with the intention of starting him at left tackle.
This past season, there was good and bad with Brown. The good is obviously that he surrendered just four sacks during the 2022 season, according to PFF. The bad is that he allowed 47 pressures, but the Chiefs are a pass-heavy offense. The hope is that Brown will allow the Bengals to run the ball better this year.
Which version of Brown are the Bengals getting here? Are they getting the guy who allows a ton of pressures or someone who will keep Joe Burrow upright and not under pressure?