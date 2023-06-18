3 significant questions for Bengals at offensive line
Will the OL finally be a strength and not a weakness?
2. Who plays right tackle?
With Orlando Brown Jr. joining the Bengals to play left tackle, that means Jonah Williams is no longer lining up in the spot that he's manned since 2020. The plan was to move him to right tackle, which he finally said he has no problem doing, but is it that simple?
Truthfully, I believe that yes, it is that simple. Williams is due to earn $12.6 million this year thanks to Cincinnati picking up his fifth-year option last offseason and the Bengals aren't going to have someone earning that much money ride the bench.
Let's say hypothetically, however, that Williams has a bad training camp or maybe gets injured. What are some other options at right tackle?
Well, the next in line could be La'el Collins, who was brought in last offseason to play the position. After talking a big game last offseason, Collins was underwhelming and then was injured near the end of the regular season and was sidelined for the playoffs.
Jackson Carman and Cody Ford are two other options. Carman practically had the left guard position handed to him on a silver platter last year and still lost the gig. He looked okay at left tackle during the playoffs when Williams went out but this would be yet another new position for the former second-round pick.
As for Ford, I don't think he has much of a shot to win the job. He's been pretty meh during his pro career.
Jonah Williams is more than likely going to be the right tackle of the Cincinnati Bengals unless something unforeseen happens.