3 significant questions for Bengals at offensive line
Will the OL finally be a strength and not a weakness?
1. What happens if there are injuries?
Truth be told, the Bengals' offensive line was starting to gel near the end of last season. Injuries were what led to the explosion of sacks allowed during the playoffs. Did the Bengals do enough to account for injuries potentially piling up on their o-line again this time around?
The only real addition the team had was Cody Ford but they did re-sign Max Scharping, who filled in at right guard during the playoffs when Alex Cappa couldn't play. The Bengals didn't spend a draft pick on an offensive lineman, though people seem to be excited about Washington UDFA Jaxson Kirkland, so that's something to monitor.
This begs the question: What happens if the Bengals suffer injuries on their offensive line again this season?
Carman, Scharping, La'el Collins, and Trey Hill are the names who will be asked to step up if injuries take place. Injuries can strike at anytime so if a key player in the trenches goes down, will the Bengals be better-prepared this time around?
Hopefully, this isn't something that fans need to worry about.