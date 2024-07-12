3 sleeper free agents Bengals could still sign before training camp
At this latter point in the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals roster for the upcoming 2024 NFL season is largely set. But, there's still time for the team to add a free agent, or two, before training camp officially gets underway later this month. There are still some good players available on the market and the Bengals have a couple of positions that would probably benefit from some added depth. With that said, here's a look at three sleeper free agents that Cincinnati could still look to sign.
Hunter Renfrow, Wide receiver
Adding wide receiver Hunter Renfrow at a reasonable rate would make some sense for the Bengals. He has experience in the slot, and that's likely where he would play following the departure of Tyler Boyd in free agency, and playing alongside the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins would help to open things up for him in the middle of the field.
Renfrow has only eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a season once in his career, but the Bengals wouldn't necessarily need him to put up big numbers. They would just need him to be an effective option. He has more experience than most of the other receivers on Cincinnati's roster, plus he's still just 28 years old, so he should still have some productive football ahead of him.