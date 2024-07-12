3 sleeper free agents Bengals could still sign before training camp
Kareem Hunt, Running back
The Bengals are still in the market for another running back, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, specifically a third-down back like Samaje Perine, who they had in 2022. Prine signed with the Denver Broncos last offseason, and the Bengals have yet to identify an adaquete replacement.
Kareem Hunt could fill that role perfectly. Rush operated as a third-down back over the years with the Cleveland Browns, and he's still just 28 years old. Assuming he could be signed for a reasonable rate, Hunt could be a nice complement to Zack Moss and Chase Brown.
Julio Jones, Wide receiver
Julio Jones is obviously past his prime as a player, but he served as a third receiver alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Philadelphia last season and showed that he could still be effective, especially in the red zone as he had three touchdown catches in 11 games with the Eagles. In Cincinnati, he could potentially serve as a third receiver alongside Chase and Higgins. Plus, as an experienced veteran, Jones could be a nice addition for the locker room.