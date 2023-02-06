3 standouts from the Senior Bowl that the Bengals need to target
The Cincinnati Bengals could focus more on the Senior Bowl this year since they were eliminated from the playoffs and aren't focusing on Super Bowl prep. The Senior Bowl, which was played on Saturday, gives NFL teams a chance to see these players go up against some of the best prospects in the country.
With that said, whose performances at the Senior Bowl should put them on the Bengals' map? Let's take a look at three standout prospects.
Lonnie Phelps, EDGE (Kansas)
The Bengals need help rushing the passer and Lonnie Phelps could help with that. During his Senior Bowl appearance, Phelps' key play came when he bullrushed TCU quarterback Max Duggan, forcing him to fumble and allowing Senior Bowl teammate Daiyan Henley to recover.
Phelps also helped his team by forcing Tyson Bagent into an ill-advised throw that was picked off and basically ice the game. We know that the Bengals like Kansas players (Hakeem Adeniji and Pooka Williams are two recent names to come to mind) and Phelps would be a terrific addition to this defense.
Evan Hull, RB (Northwestern)
The Bengals might part ways with Joe Mixon this offseason to save cap space and if that's the route they take, they'll need to take a running back in the draft. Evan Hull would be quite the force in this offense and he showed what he could do in the Senior Bowl.
Right off the bat, Hull rushed for 24 yards on his team's first play. He finished the game with 10 carries for 74 yards and also had two catches for 11 yards, showing that he can be a presence in the pass-catching department.
Running backs are a dime a dozen so if the Bengals can get a good one in the draft, their offense will be set up to succeed for the next half decade.
Wanya Morris, OT (Oklahoma)
Both tackle spots need addressing this offseason and Wanya Morris happens to play both tackle positions, though he predominantly played right tackle at Oklahoma. Right tackle is where he lined up in the Senior Bowl and he looked good as both a pass-blocker and a run-blocker.
The Bengals will have to decide if they want to move on from La'el Collins or give him another year at right tackle but even if they do decide to stick with him, getting a better backup is a good idea. Morris would be an excellent depth piece for the Bengals moving forward.
Hopefully the Bengals took note of what these three players did during the Senior Bowl.