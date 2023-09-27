3 stats from the Bengals Week 3 win that were reprehensible
- Higgins' drops
- QB rating
- Passing vs. rushing
By Glenn Adams
1) 49 passing attempts versus 20 rushing
The most egregious stat from this game is the number of times the Bengals attempted to run the ball.
Among the top 10 teams in rushing attempts, only the New England Patriots have a losing record. The top six teams with the most rushing attempts are the Eagles, Cowboys, Browns, Ravens, 49ers, and Dolphins. They are a combined 15-3.
The top six teams in passing attempts are the Vikings, Panthers, Rams, Patriots, Chargers, and Bengals. These teams are a combined 4-14 this season. This heavily suggests that teams that run the ball more are the most successful in this young season.
In their matchup against the Rams, the Bengals rushed the ball 20 times for 69 yards with their running backs. Joe Mixon carried the ball 19 times for 65 yards and one touchdown. Trayveon Williams had one carry for four yards.
Because Burrow is limited, Cincinnati must try to find a way to get the running game going. They were successful on the ground against the Rams' defense when running the ball. Perhaps Mixon’s 3.4 average would have been better with more opportunities. The Bengals need to stick with the running game more than they have thus far this season.
Also, we should consider the personnel. Chris Evans is a hidden gem on Cincinnati’s roster. He has shown himself to be explosive as a runner, kick returner, and a miss-match as a receiver. For some reason, the Bengals have decided not to play him altogether. He was a healthy scratch on Monday night.
Furthermore, the Bengals drafted the fourth-most prolific running back in college football last year in the fifth round, Chase Brown. It would be nice to see what he can do behind this formidable new-look offensive line.
This is not suggesting that Cincinnati should not hand the ball off to Joe Mixon 19 times. Instead, it would be to add to the team’s rushing attempts with the talent behind Mixon on the roster.
It was a gallant effort by Burrow to play despite his evident lingering calf injury. However, if the team is going to continue to let him play with that impediment, they should look to protect him more. One way to do that is with a ground attack to alleviate some of the stress on Burrow.
Moreover, as the records show, the teams that rely the most on their running attack are leading in the most critical statistics, wins and losses.
The most important statistic for the Bengals after their matchup against the Rams is that they are 1-2 and not 0-3. Beyond that, there are still elements that need to get better that are borne out in the Week 3 stats.