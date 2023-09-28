3 stats that defined the Bengals' Week 3 win vs. Rams
- Sacks
- Ja'Marr Chase's big night
- Defense made stops
The Cincinnati Bengals gutted out a massive win Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, 19-16. The offense had its fair share of struggles throughout the night, but the defense? That’s a different story.
Lou Anarumo and the Bengals defense set the tone early and never looked back, having a dominant performance that paved the way for Cincinnati’s first win of the season. Here are the three most important stats from the Bengals win.
All player and team personnel are courtesy of Pro Football Reference*
3) 6 sacks and 2 interceptions
The Bengals' defense was the catalyst for Cincinnati to not only stay in the game but also provide energy and a spark that eventually gave the offense some manageable field position and momentum.
Trey Hendrickson dominated the Rams' offensive line all night long, especially in the second half, racking up two sacks, while the team as a whole had six sacks.
Cincinnati had 10 QB hits and seven tackles for the loss. Everyone across the defensive line earned at least one sack, and Daxton Hill, who was one of the most impactful players on the field all night long, also had one. Logan Wilson came up with two massive interceptions in crucial spots on the field.
When the Bengals needed the defense to step up with a hobbled Joe Burrow, they responded and put on one of their best performances under the Lou Anarumo era.