3 stats that defined the Bengals' Week 3 win vs. Rams
- Sacks
- Ja'Marr Chase's big night
- Defense made stops
2) Ja'Marr Chase: 12 receptions, 141 yards
Ja'Marr Chase stepped up in a major way for the offense despite a slow start to the season, securing 12 catches for 141 yards and averaging 11.8 yards per catch.
Chase had a big second half, moving the chains on the third and long. He made sideline grabs look easy and not only moved the ball but also gave Burrow a sense of rhythm, which was needed.
Twelve catches is a career-high for Chase, and throughout the game, once the former first-round pick found his groove, the Rams had no answer for him. His route running was smooth and crisp, and he did what great players do.
Chase made plays when they needed to be made. Tee Higgins had an off night, Tyler Boyd showed up when needed, and Tanner Hudson made some big plays. Without Chase, though, the offense would've stalled almost every drive.