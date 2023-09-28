3 stats that defined the Bengals' Week 3 win vs. Rams
- Sacks
- Ja'Marr Chase's big night
- Defense made stops
1) Rams 1-11 on 3rd down
This may be the biggest stat of them all. The Rams, up until the final minute of the game when they threw a goal-line touchdown on 3rd down, didn't convert a single 3rd down all night long. They were 0-10 up until that point and finished 1-11.
Ten different times, the Cincinnati defense got critical stops and forced a punt or stalled them out in the red zone and made them settle for a field goal. Being able to dial up pressure on 3rd down or make plays in coverage is such an undervalued and underappreciated stat that people don't notice enough.
If you are forcing offenses to basically only have two plays to convert because you're shutting them down every time on 3rd down, the chance to come out victorious rises astronomically. The one time the Rams did convert a 3rd down, they scored their only touchdown of the game. This was the most impressive and vital stat that led to a Bengals win.
The sacks, QB pressures, turnovers, and dominant wide receiver performance were great and played into a win. Lou Anarumo's game plan as a whole was extremely stout.