3 studs the Bengals clearly should've drafted over Jackson Carman
Carman has not lived up to his second-round stock.
2. Pat Freiermuth (Drafted 55th overall by the Steelers)
Sure, in 2021, the Bengals didn't necessarily need a tight end as much as they do now but could you imagine this offense with Pat Freiermuth as their tight end? Holy moly.
Not only did the Bengals not land Freiermuth but the Steelers wisely took him in the second round and he's been a stud for them. As a rookie, he had just shy of 500 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2022, Freiermuth tallied 732 yards and had two trips into the end zone. This season, he's missed time due to injury but still has two touchdowns on the year.
Meanwhile, the Bengals have been relying on castoffs from other teams to be their starting tight end. Last year, they leaned on Hayden Hurst, who played well but then he left and that led to the Bengals signing Irv Smith Jr. to be the TE1 and that's been a disaster, to say the least.
Freiermuth would have given the Bengals consistency at the tight end position and this offense would be even scarier with him onboard. But alas, he's a member of the Steelers, which makes this whiff sting even more.