3 teams on Bengals 2023 schedule that don't look like easy wins anymore
Any given Sunday!
2. Indianapolis Colts
No one thought much of the Indianapolis Colts entering the season and why would you have? They've gone through a different quarterback every year since Andrew Luck retired and their signal-caller this year is a rookie.
Well, don't look now but the Colts could actually be a feisty team in 2023. They're 2-1 after three games, knocking off the Texans (our previously mentioned team) and shocking the Ravens in overtime.
Anthony Richardson didn't play in the latest win but the Colts were wise to invest in one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league, as Gardner Minshew fearlessly led them to victory. Whether it's Minshew or Richardson playing, the Colts have proven that they're good enough to win the pultry AFC South.
Defensively, the Colts haven't been great against the pass, so if Joe Burrow is healthier by the time this Week 14 battle rolls around in December, that will go in the Bengals' favor. For now, though, the Colts sure don't look like an easy win. They could be quite the thorn for a lot of opponents this year.